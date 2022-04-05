How to get the Datacard in the Great Temple in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Like many Lego games before it, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with different kinds of collectibles, from characters to ships and of course Minikits. One of the new collectibles are the Datacards, which are used to purchase extras. Extras include goofy things like turning lightsabers into Baguettes, but they also include the very important stud multipliers. There are 19 Datacards in the game and one of them can be found on Yavin 4, in the Great Temple. Here’s how to reach the Datacard in the Great Temple in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Use the force to stack boxes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard is located in the Great Temple on the bottom floor. It’s located in the center of the room on a small walkway that will require some platforming to reach. If you are having trouble locating it, it is indicted on the minimap by a rectangular icon. There is a raised platform on one side of it that leads up to some small orange handles that force users, like a Jedi, can use. You will reach Yavin 4 after completing the “Best Leia’d Plans” mission on the death star in Episode IV: A New Hope, so you should have at least Ben Kenobi unlocked. If not, you will need a Jedi for this.

In order to reach the orange handle from the lift, you will need to use the force to move some of the red and orange boxes up onto the lift and stack them, as show in the picture. After stacking two or three on top of each other, you should be able to reach the orange handle and jump up to the top of the walkway where the Datacard is sitting.