How to get the Deino Hat avatar item in Pokémon Go

The Season of Heritage kicks off in Pokémon Go on December 1. A variety of unique events and seasonal tasks will appear throughout December and during the start of 2022. A unique reward released for December is the Deino Hat that you can wear on your avatar. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to unlock this hat for your Pokémon Go account.

The Deino Hat for your avatar is interwoven into a specific challenge happening throughout the month. For December, all players will gain access to a limited-time Timed Research called the Stardust Challenge. The Stardust Challenge begins on December 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. All you have to do is earn Stardust throughout December to steadily unlock rewards, XP, and Pokémon encounters. We’ve listed all of the rewards and the task marks you need to complete for the Stardust Challenge. The Deino Hat for your avatar is the final prize at the end of the reward track after you reach 120,000 Stardust for December.

You have until the end of December to complete it. Once January 1, 2022, arrives at 10 AM in your local time zone, the Stardust Challenge will be over, and it will switch to the XP challenge.