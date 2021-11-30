All Timed Research Stardust Challenge tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A new wave of updates and content has come to Pokémon Go with the Season of Heritage. For December, all players will have to complete a limited-time Timed Research event called the Stardust Challenge. It will be available to everyone, but you have until the last day in December to complete it. Thankfully, all of the tasks have already been marked down. In this guide, we will share with you all Stardust Challenge tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Stardust Challenge launches on December 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. It will end on January 1, 2022, at 10 AM, again, in your local time zone.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive as you work your way through the Stardust Challenge.

Earn 500 Stardust: 500 XP and 10 Poké Balls

Earn 1,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 10 Razz Berries

Earn 3,000 Stardust: 500 XP and a Rhyhorn encounter

Earn 6,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 15 Pinap Berries

Earn 10,000 Stardust: 500 XP and an Onix encounter

Earn 15,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 25 Poké Balls

Earn 20,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 15 Nanab Berries

Earn 30,000 Stardust: 500 XP and a Staryu encounter

Earn 40,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 20 Great Balls

Earn 50,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Earn 60,000 Stardust: 500 XP and an Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Earn 70,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 25 Ultra Balls

Earn 85,000 Stardust: 500 XP and a Deino encounter

Earn 100,000 Stardust: 500 XP and 5,000 XP

Earn 120,000 Stardust: 500 XP, a Lucky Egg, and a Deino Hat for your Avatar

The Timed Research is available to everyone. This will passively be counting all of the Stardust you receive throughout December and stops on January 1, 2022, at 10 AM in your local time zone.