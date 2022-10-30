How to get the Don’t Touch the Deck! achievement in Dark water in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Dark Water is the 12th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you board an oil rig, then a ship, at night, in the middle of a raging storm. If that doesn’t sound difficult enough, then you can try to get the Don’t Touch the Deck! trophy/achievement, which basically challenges you to play an elaborate game of “the floor is lava” on the deck of a ship that’s tilting violently from side to side.

Related: How to get the A Crappy Way to Die achievement in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to advance 90 meters without touching the deck

Screenshot by Gamepur

After boarding the ship in spectacular style, you first have to get off the power boat without touching the deck, and this is pretty awkward. You can get past the steering wheel on the left side by jumping, and then climb up onto the large red container. Wait for the farthest of the barrel containers to slide close, then take a running jump to it. Wait for everything to slide right and almost stop, then jump to the first small white crate. Then when everything slides to the left, then back, jump to the next small white crate. Slide close to the red cubic crate, then climb on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump down to the pipe container then, when you’re close to the next big red container, jump to the small red container, then climb up onto the big red container. Wait for the blue cubic container to slide close, then jump to it. Jump to the barrel container on the left then, when everything slides to the left and stops, jump to the small white crate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump to the blue cubic container, then to the large blue container. When everything slides to the right, drop to the small white crate, then to the white cubic container when you’re close enough. Jump to the large red container, then to the pipe container when it’s close enough. Jump to the small white crate, then climb onto the blue cubic container. When you slide over to the left, take a running, corner-to-corner jump to the large red container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump to the blue cubic container to your left then, when everything slides to the left, jump to the next blue cubic container. When everything slides forwards and stops, jump to the red cubic container, then drop to the small red crate when it slides close. When you slide to the right and stop, jump to the white cubic container. When you slide over to the left, jump to the barrel container, then climb up the railing above. You can touch this upper deck, so just run all the way to the front and the trophy/achievement should pop.