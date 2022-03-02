How to get the double jump in Infernax

Like any good modern Castlevania-like, Infernax has a double jump. Here, it’s referred to as the Skycall, and you’ll be able to pick it up about halfway through your progression through the game’s dungeons. You’ll find the Skycall within the Stormheim Shores castle, though it’s a bit tough to get there. Let’s take a look at how to pick up this useful skill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you’ll need to unlock the Stormheim Shore castle if you haven’t already done so. Fortunately, it’s a relatively easy process that only requires you to use the Thunderstorm spell at the shore’s end. With that done, head inside. In the second room, you’ll notice the path branches. You want to keep heading east instead of south to find the keys that will let you continue. Once you’ve found everything located on this side of the castle (it’s all unmissable), go back to the fork and head south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, you’ll come across another branch that leads west, south, and east. Head west and you’ll come to the room in the screenshot above after a bit of work. From here, you need to go east and follow a loop to bring you back around to the bottom side of this room. There, you’ll find the Skycall ability, letting you make your way to the boss area of the dungeon and opening up several areas on the map where you can put the double jump to use.