How to get the Down with the Ship Commendation in Sea Thieves

The Down with the Ship Commendation in Sea of Thieves requires you to sit in the Captain’s Chair of your Galleon as it sinks. If you’re unsure whether you’ve done this already, check your Commendation’s status by navigating to the Pirate Log section of the menu, selecting Reputation, Bilge Rats, Buried Treasure, then scrolling to the second page. It should be in the center of the top row. If you’ve yet to complete this Commendation, this guide will tell you how.

Spawning and Sinking Your Galleon

As the description of Down with the Ship suggests, you must spawn in with a Galleon. This is because both the Sloop and Brig lack the requisite Captain’s Chair. The easiest way to get this Commendation is to press Play from the main menu, then Adventure, select Galleon, select Closed Crew, Confirm and Assemble a Crew, then Set Sail. Once you load in, grab a stack of Firebombs from one of the Barrels on the Outpost and board your solo Galleon.

From here, you’ll want to sail your ship a short distance away from the Outpost you spawn at so that you’re floating in deep, open water. With that done, head to the lowest deck. Throw your Firebombs all over the floor and walls. When you run out, go to your Cannonball Barrels and refill. Repeat this process until you’re out of Firebombs. Your lowest deck should now be on fire. Eventually, the fire should cause your hull to breach.

Sit in the Captain’s Chair

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s finally time to take a rest after going through the trouble of sabotaging your ship. Once water is flooding into the ship from the lowest deck, head to the Captain’s Quarters up top. Walk up to the Captain’s Chair at the back of the room. A prompt should appear to Sit in the Captain’s Chair. Simply hold X to sit down, and you’re good to go.

You’ll need to wait a few minutes for your ship to sink, which you can spend however you like. Eventually, once your ship begins the irreversible process of sinking, you’ll be kicked from the Captain’s Chair, and the Down with the Ship Commendation will unlock (you can’t actually stay seated in the chair as it sinks to the bottom of the ocean).