How to get the Sleepover Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The Sleepover Commendation in Sea of Thieves requires you to sleep in a bed aboard another crew’s ship. To check your status on this Commendation, press the Menu button, navigate to the Pirate Log tab using Right Bumper (RB), select Reputation, select Bilge Rats, select Buried Treasure, press Right Trigger once or scroll right to the second page, and the Sleepover Commendation should be located there on the top left. If the icon is colored in and has a checkmark on it, then you’ve already completed the Commendation. If not, here’s a guide on how to complete Sleepover.

Locating an Enemy Ship

Your first challenge will be finding an enemy crew’s ship. There are a number of ways you can go about this, such as looking for Reaper’s Marks moving on the map or sailing toward an active event. You can try these, or you can just sail around doing your business until you eventually spot one. It shouldn’t take too long. It also doesn’t matter whether the enemy ship is a Sloop, Brigantine, or Galleon, as each one has a bed. The bed is below deck and toward the back of both the Sloop and Brig. For the Galleon, it’s located in the Captain’s Quarters.

Sleeping in Their Bed

Screenshot via Sea of Thieves YouTube

Once you spot an enemy ship, you have a few options on how to proceed. You can either sneak aboard their ship and quickly try to sleep in the bed (by swimming up to it, firing yourself over, or using a Rowboat), or you can try to make friends who will let you get the Sleepover Commendation.

If you know the enemy ship has spotted you as you’re approaching but doesn’t immediately fire on you, we recommend the latter method. It’s less risky, and at this point, there’s a halfway decent chance they’re friendly. Try communicating via in-game text or voice chat, assuming you’re comfortable with this. We haven’t tested whether this Commendation unlocks by sleeping in the bed of a crew that’s in an alliance with you, but it’s worth giving it a shot.

Regardless which method you choose, you’ll want to head for the ship’s bed. Walk up to it and wait for the Sleep in Bed prompt to appear. Hold X if there are no enemies attacking you. You’ll lie in the bed and start to sleep. Press the B button when the prompt appears to wake up. If all went well, you’ll have earned the Sleepover Commendation.