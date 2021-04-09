How to get the E.T. secret exit Easter egg in Berlin in Hitman 3

IO Interactive is not a stranger when it comes to including references and Easter eggs in the Hitman games. Near the launch of Hitman 3, a secret exit from the Berlin mission was found that is a direct reference to the film Fire in the Sky. Months later, and the devoted assassin community has found another secret Easter egg exit on the same map that references one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s. Here is how you can pull off the E.T. secret exit in Berlin.

To start off, you do not necessarily need any special items in your loadout. Just make sure not to pick the Bus Stop or Director Commentary in the Starting Location section because those selections will force you into one exit location. You will need a firearm for this as well, so include a silenced pistol or grab one from a guard at some point in the level.

There are four eggs hidden around the map that you need to find and pick up. Be sure not to throw them before the end of the level accidentally, or the secret exit is impossible to unlock.

The first egg can be found in the forest area outside the club entrance on a side path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second egg is sitting in a nest in a tree near the water channels. Shoot the nest for the egg to fall to the ground, and you can pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third egg is found in a nest on the ground after you walk through a couple of concrete tubes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final egg will require a bit of running around if you have not unlocked the Entrance Backdoor shortcut. If you have, enter that and walk up the stairs to Level 2, where you find an open skylight. Drop down in here, and the egg is sitting in the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have all four eggs, you need to kill five of the ICA members who are hunting Agent 47 down to carry out the mission. When done, make your way to the roof of the Biker’s Hideout. You can quickly get there by the Biker Basement Door shortcut.

When at the top, walk to the location of our screenshot, and you should see graffiti of a bird holding a frying pan. If the graffiti hasn’t appeared in your game, like ours, don’t worry, it will still work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw the egg at the pan in the graffiti (or where we throw it in the screenshot), and you will see a flash on the screen, and the graffiti will disappear.

The graffiti has moved into the middle of the roof and now has an egg on it. Throw another egg at it to get another flash.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third one is on one of the bricked-up doorways nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final one is on the other bricked-up doorway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When all four graffiti birds have been given eggs, turn towards the rooftop’s corner with the ramp and a bike. You will notice our bird chef has made an omelet, and to thank you for providing him the eggs, you can ride the bicycle off into the night sky.