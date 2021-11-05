How to get the Escape Artist achievement in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Aether Shroud was one of our favorite Field Upgrades to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Luckily, the power has made its return among other Artifacts in Vanguard Zombies, although not quite as powerful as before. Still, using this useful power can save your life in a pinch and get you the Escape Artist achievement or trophy. Here is how to do it.

To unlock the Escape Artist achievement or trophy, you will need to activate your Aether Shroud while at 25% health or lower. To do this, set a loadout that has Aether Shroud set as the Artifact. Now go into a game and kill enough zombies to fill up your Artifact charge meter so you can use it. Take a few hits so that your health is low and then press L1 and R1 (PlayStation) or Lb and RB (Xbox) simultaneously to activate the shroud.

When you use Aether Shroud, all zombies will stop attacking you for the duration. It only lasts about five seconds, though, so don’t get too complacent. Unlike Black Ops Cold War, you can not get the upgrades to make it more useful, but this is quite easy for achievement purposes.

If you have bought Fiendish Fortitude, your health will increase, and with that, you will need to get it the proper amount before activating it. Here are the health values you will need to be at or lower to have your Aether Shroud activation count towards this achievement.