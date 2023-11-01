There’s not a glamorous reward for aiming high, but if you’re a perfectionist, this is how to get the Firing Range High Score in RoboCop: Rogue City.

OCP HQ’s Firing Range is a fun little minigame in Rogue City, and it’s easy to lose track of time trying to hit the high score that’s mentioned by the officer who is handling Alex Murphy’s diagnostics reset. Technically, you only need 50 points to pass the exam, but for overachievers like me who refuse to quit minigames until claiming the top spot, it’s a bit harder than that.

Not much is explained in-depth in Rogue City, and the Firing Range is no exception. It takes patience, accuracy, and perseverance, but once you’ve nailed down the range’s reset mechanic, you’ll collect your Trophy/Achievement for being the straightest shooter in the entire department.

RoboCop: Rogue City Firing Range Rules

The Firing Range in Rogue City is a simple premise. RoboCop must press a button to raise a wave of moving targets. These vaguely human-shaped cutouts are marked with bullseyes on their chest and head. Scoring a takedown via chest shot rewards you with three points. Hitting a headshot rewards you with five points.

Once you’ve cleared out a wave of targets, a new (faster) bunch will appear. You need to dispatch them before they reach the end of their track, or else the whole game will reset.

As mentioned before, all it takes is 50 points to record a passing mark, but a singular line of clues you in that there’s a record that our half-man, half-machine hasn’t yet smashed.

How to Set the Firing Range High Score in RoboCop: Rogue City

After about five frustratingly close tries, I discovered that the Firing Range’s high score in RoboCop: Rogue City is 250 Points before you set a new one. You can break it pretty quickly if you’re a sharper shot than I am, but especially in the beginning, the weighty feeling of controlling RoboCop is a bit weird.

All in all, it takes roughly five waves of targets to set the record if you’re exclusively hitting headshots. This felt so much better than going for chest shots. Consistently landing bullets in the torso was much harder than the one-and-done burst to the head.

There are no limits to how long you can take, so use a few reps to get used to the increased speed of those final rounds, and then unleash the tremendous force of Detroit’s best Cybernetics on those helpless targets.