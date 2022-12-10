How to get the Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is somewhat light on the content, but players are able to enjoy and farm for a new artifact set known as the Flowers of Paradise Lost set. The Flower of Paradise Lost set is designed to assist Bloom and Burgeon teams, giving increased synergy to Dendro characters to Pyro and Hydro characters.

The Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set is located in the new City of Gold domain. This domain is found at the edge of the Eye of the Sands location in Sumeru, all the way in the north of the desert. Here is the location of the City of Gold domain on the map:

To unlock this domain, head to the teleport waypoint found to the west of the domain. From there, you just walk straight towards the domain, traversing the rocky terrain and sandy climate to get there. Bringing an exploration character such as Kazuah will help you save time due to the treacherous rock formations that may slow you down.

Unlocking this domain will reward you with 5 Primogems, a new location to teleport to, and access to a domain fight that drops the Flower or Paradise Lost artifact set.

How to beat the City of Gold domain

The City of Gold domain has a Leyline Disorder that directly buffs your Anemo units. The Leyline Disorder is as follows: “During this challenge, triggering Swirl reactions will grant all party members an Anemo DMG bonus. As such, place Anemo characters into the party to make use of the Ley Line Disorder and defeat your opponents more effectively.”

This domain can be quite cumbersome to complete quickly. Not because the enemies in this domain are particularly difficult, but because there are 8 enemies split up into waves. The first wave consists of two Winged Cryoshroom and a Pyro Slime. As you defeat more enemies, more will spawn in, including Grounded Geoshrooms, Hydro Slimes, and more.

Utilizing an Anemo character will definitely help you clear this domain faster. We recommend utilizing a Freeze team to help defeat all the enemies in one quick strike. Venti is effective here, but you can also consider characters like Kazuha.

After beating these enemies, head to the tree at the back of the domain. Activate it to receive your rewards, which will randomly drop one of two artifacts found in this domain. You will need at least 20 Resin or 1 Condensed Resin to claim your rewards.

Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set stats and effects

Here are the stats and effects for the Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set:

2-Piece Bonus

Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.

4-Piece Bonus

The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effect when not on the field.