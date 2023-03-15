How to get the free anniversary rewards and cosmetics in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The Call of Duty: Warzone franchise has certainly changed dramatically over the course of three years, bringing squads over to Verdansk, then Caldera, and now Al Mazrah. To celebrate its March birthday, Warzone 2.0 is gifting every player a batch of free cosmetics themed after major events and maps that built its history. However, those desiring the rewards will need to act fast before they are gone. Here’s how to collect the free anniversary rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the third anniversary rewards in Warzone 2.0

In total, there are eight rewards that players can nab, all of which are themed after the long-gone Verdansk and Caldera maps. From the start of Season 2 Reloaded on March 15, one of these rewards can be claimed daily, and you can find them under the Trending section of the in-game Store tab (as shown below). Once it is claimed, the item can be equipped by pressing your respective shooting button in the Store tab to pull up the My Bundles menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will only be able to claim all of these rewards until the end of Season 2, so players should take advantage of the offer while it stands. Additionally, Call of Duty’s official Twitter account hinted that a new weapon Blueprint may also come at no cost during the event, but its release date is unclear. For now, you can find all confirmed anniversary items coming to Warzone 2.0 below.

Verdansk Anniversary Calling Card

Verdansk Emblem

Caldera Anniversary Calling Card

Blacksite Completionist Calling Card

Blacksite Sticker

Blacksite Emblem (Animated)

Stronghold Calling Card

Alongside this anniversary event, the battle royale’s Season 2 Reloaded update has even roped in the never-before-seen Tempus Torrent, a marksman rifle that can be unlocked through its dedicated weapon challenge. The update’s patch notes also confirm several recent weapon buffs and nerfs, including changes to the KV Broadside and STB 556.