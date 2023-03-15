Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes – Weapon buffs, fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season has now earned its second helping of content, thanks to its new Reloaded update. The patch delivers three new modes and a never-before-seen weapon to the multiplayer, while the battle royale sees another group of playlists make their way to Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. More importantly, there is a wealth of alternations made to weapon stats and the games’ UI.

As of March 15, players will discover a new Path of the Ronin challenge menu in both MW2 and Warzone 2.0, rewarding completionists a Bowing Blossoms camo — which is compatible for every weapon in the games. Aside from the new content, gunners will no longer need to worry about the strength of the infamous KV Broadside, as the shotgun and its Dragon’s Breath rounds have been nerfed. You can find the full patch notes for Season 2 Reloaded below, as provided by the Call of Duty Blog.

Related: Best Crossbow loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Season 2 Reloaded patch notes for MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Events

New Path of the Ronin Challenges

Forge a new path with all new challenges to unlock new camos, including Winds of Ash. Complete all ten challenges to earn another new camo for every weapon — Bowing Blossoms — as well as a golden Charm that represents your dedication to following the Path of the Ronins.

Saint Patrick’s Day

You never know what you might find at the end of the rainbow… but you’ve got “one-shot” to find out if luck is on your side in Al Mazrah!

New Raid episode

Atomgrad Episode 02 New!

We find Price, Gaz and Farah where we left them at the end of Episode 01 – and Atomgrad’s story will pick-up there…

Complete Raid Episode 02 to unlock the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin for Captain Price, and check out the new Raid Bundle for even more of the Captain’s looks. This bundle also includes the fastest way to level up your kits for success in the Raid.

Weapons

New Weapons

Tempus Torrent: Marksman Rifle This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills. Can be acquired via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle.



Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

STB 556 Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)



» Light Machine Guns «

RAAL MG Reduced far range damage Small increase to close range damage Reduced headshot damage Reduced upper torso damage Increased recoil

RPK Reduced walking speed Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38 Reduced damage range



» Marksman Rifles «

Crossbow Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges



» Submachine Guns «

MX9 Increased mid damage ranges

BAS-p Increased sprint to fire time Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528 Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46 Increased close damage ranges Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub Reduced movement speed Reduced aim down sight speed Improved recoil control LM Nebula Barrel Improved damage range Improved recoil control



» Shotguns «

KV Broadside Reduced lower torso damage 12 Gauge Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage Dragon’s Breath Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890 Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo Added minimum damage against armor



Attachments

» Global «

Flinch Reduced recenter speed for Flinch Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns



» Ammunition «

Hollow Point Rounds Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player) Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds Removed recoil penalty Increased flinch imparted on Players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs Added minimum damage against armor



» Underbarrel Launchers «

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

» Stocks «

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

» Bipod Grips «

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip: Fixed bug in stat reporting Added hip recoil control Reduced hip walking speed Removed ADS penalty Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles



» Underbarrel Grips «

Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

» Muzzle Attachments «

Breachers Greatly reduced ADS penalty Added hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders Reduced ADS penalty



» Optics «

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

» Comb Attachments «

Fixed Handling stat UI on: Shlager TTF3 Riser FSS Ammo Sleeve PD-A40 Sleeve Wingman Comb FSS EL-T Pouch



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where equipping some attachments to the KV Broadside shotgun would cause Players to not be able to Infil into DMZ

Fixed Heartbreaker Crossbow Blueprint’s reticle appearance in Killcams

Fixed an issue that prevented Crossbow bolts from penetrating water

Equipment

Frag Grenade Damage against armor increased

Claymore Damage against armor increased

Semtex Damage against armor increased



Audio

Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume

Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete

Fixed an issue that caused War Tracks to randomly stop playing when in active in a vehicle

Fixed an issue preventing the War Tracks of a Patrol Boat’s driver from being heard while in the Patrol Boat turrets

UI/UX

Update Requires Restart If the title requires a restart due to an update, it will restart automatically

New Menus All new menus for Weapon and Camo Challenges Added a Store tab for Players to see all available bundles for a specific weapon

New Party Queuing Party queuing allows players to automatically join a friend’s party once they are finished with their active match. Just like inviting friends to a party or channel, you can access party queuing via the in-game social menu.



Bug fixes

Global

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Fixed issue where Players were hearing incorrect team faction voiceover on certain maps

Fixed an issue where a Player’s squad number would appear inside a ping for a vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Last Stand revive was not interrupted when a Player was hit with a Shock Stick

Flash and Stun grenade blast will no longer kill Players at low health

Fixed a handful of issues that would cause the target marking feature of the Spotter Scope to persist when not aiming down sights

Throwing Knives can now kill Recon Drones and Bomb Drones

Fixed an issue with the Gus Operator sometimes appearing without a full character model during a match

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where the Player would lose a placed Sentry Gun if they try to pick it up while diving

The Player’s field of view will now reset properly when transitioning to a new round if they were in a Cruise Missile sequence when it happened

Killstreak command actions from the Wheelson and VTOL are now disabled when a Player is in Last Stand

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from marking a Mortar Strike and Precision Airstrike position through certain fences

Fixed an issue causing Care Packages to time out while a Player is using it

Fixing an issue that played an incorrect voice over when pinging an Overwatch Helo

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player’s view to be looking downwards after using a Cruise Missile

Equipment

Fixed an issue preventing the Drill Charge from eliminating Agents in Battle Royale and DMZ

Field Upgrades

Fixed an issue where enemy C4 models destroyed by a Trophy System would not delete

Fixed an issue preventing the Trophy System from destroying Cluster Mines as they are being deployed

Fixed an issue where DDoS was not working properly on the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone

Adjusted the deployment position for the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone within a train so they will no longer destroy themselves immediately afterwards

Fixed a duplication issue with the Deployable Cover when picking up another Field Upgrade on the ground in Battle Royale and DMZ

UX/UI

Fixed an exploit where Players could sometimes equip two of the same weapon

Fixed an issue where changing the receiver in Gunsmith on the Blissful Ignorance Blueprint (SP-X 80) would kick a Player to the previous menu

Fixed an issue where the weapon preview camera sometimes pointed at the Secondary weapon when the Primary was selected

Fixed an issue allowing Players to access the Loadout Drop menu after the game has ended

Fixed an issue causing Navigation bar headings to be cut off in some languages

Fixed an issue causing Private match menu headers to occasionally overlap in some languages

Fixed an issue where a Player’s full ATVI ID was not showing in Play of the Game

Fixed an issue where some Players would display a garbled clan tag

Fixed an issue where the Gus Operator would sometimes appear without a full character model

Fixed an issue where some Players’ Operator would disappear in the pre-game lobby

Fixed an issue where the background would not load when backing in and out of Showcase

Social

Fixed various issues affecting Social notifications

Fixed an issue where splitscreen was displaying channels incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Friends List scroll bar would sometimes disappear while scrolling

Fixed an issue affecting the displayed Lobby elapsed match time

Fixed various issues affecting Displayed Party Members

Fixed an issue where Queued Party Members display when they are in a Private party but not in Lobby

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in View Party Panel

Fixed an issue causing Members in Voice count to appear incorrectly

Fixed an issuing causing “Join Player” option to appear for people that are already in the Player’s Party Queue

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the “Invite to Party” option to not appear while in a Lobby

Fixed an issue causing Party member client search states to not appear correctly on screen when the Party leader initiated a queue

Fixed various issues with Party Queuing, including Party Members Join/Invite availability

Fixed an issue causing Players in a Party that are kicked for inactivity to be removed from the group

Fixed an issue to improve Social Hub Tile actioning

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in Game Chat

Fixed various issues affecting Game Chat in Parties

Vehicles

Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometimes run over enemy combatants after unloading them

Fixed an exploit where Players could use an ATV to push teammates into the ceiling of some buildings

Fixed an issue causing neutral vehicles to crush Players resulting in death, instead of moving them out of the way

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to get stuck under the Exfil chopper in DMZ

Fixed an issue causing the vehicle explosion danger indicator to disappear when a Player was still in range of the vehicle explosion

Fixed an issue making vehicle explosive damage too high in Battle Royale and DMZ

Fixed an issue preventing Players from deploying a Claymore on the Heavy Chopper

Fixed an issue causing the Heavy Chopper to take damage from explosions far away from it

Fixed an issue preventing windows on vehicles from breaking if the Player enters from the roof through that window

Fixed an issue causing vehicles parked at extreme angles to become unusable

Fixed an issue causing the Inflatable Decoy to not stick to the train when it inflates

Fixed an issue where the Player would be instantly killed when colliding with a vehicle at the top of an ascender

Cooperative

General

Added a new fill bar for Last Stand and Dog Tags to match Battle Royale and provide additional clarity for downed teammates

Added new challenges to the Co-op Pool of Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue where equipment UI could appear as orange or flicker white

Low Profile

Fixed an issue allowing Players to use aerial equipment during Infil

Fixed issue that could cause Player to become temporarily invincible

Defender: Mt. Zaya

Fixed an issue preventing Players from driving enemy vehicles

Fixed an issue where enemy pilots could be seen floating in the sky

Fixed bug that would prevent Players from restarting the mission if the bomb goes off

Fixed an issue with map borders so Players can no longer exit map while in vehicles

Atomgrad Raid Episode 2

A Weapon XP token is now unlocked for each completion of the Raid

Added 1 Camo to the regular loot pool

Added additional clarity in the AAR for all Raid related unlocks, including, Operator unlocks, Veteran completion unlocks and the random rewards

Added a Kit Select to allow players to modify their kits in-game if needed

Added clarity to which rewards are unlockable and which rewards are already unlocked via a list in the lobby

Removed Raid Assignment requirement so Players can easily queue through the Party Finder with no barriers

Added unique [CLASSIFIED] Reward Type

Added “Special Ops Kit Boost” to Raid Store Bundles which allows Players to gain 10 stars per Kit and instantly unlock all Kits upon purchase

Added “Vote to Skip” functionality for in-game intro cutscenes

Fixed an issue where an extra oxygen tank icon could appear on the screen of the equipped Player

Multiplayer

New Map

Himmelmatt Expo Mix business with pleasure at Himmelmatt Expo, a new Core (6v6) Multiplayer map situated on a European mountainside.



New Modes

Drop Zone Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points in this chaotic team-based mode. For every 15 seconds that the Drop Zone is occupied, a Care Package containing a Killstreak will be dropped in the vicinity.

One in the Chamber Load into the match with a pistol, one bullet, and three lives. Each player fights for themselves, and a single shot to any part of the body earns the elimination, granting the attacker one more bullet for the next fight.

All or Nothing Equipped only with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, each Operator must fight for themselves in a race to earn 20 eliminations. Earn additional Perks by eliminating enemies, starting with the Scavenger Perk to allow for ammo pickups.



Bug Fixes

Fixed several out of bounds and collision based exploits across 6v6 maps

Addressed spawn issues on Farm 18

Fixed an exploit for capturing a point in Control on El Aliso

Ranked Play

Restrictions

The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match updated Call of Duty League rules: Weapon Tuning (All) Kastov 762 Assault Rifle

Players should notice that existing Weapon Tuning will revert to default options in-game, but we recommend that you review your classes before your first match.

Quality of Life

Improved visual feedback when a match is canceled because a player left within the first 30s.

The Skill Division Rewards screen now displays rewards from all Divisions by default.

Added Top 250 Profile images for a handful of CDL Pro players who were previously missing them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting the CDL Operators and equipping an earned Ranked Play Skin.

Addressed a visual bug that suggested a player’s SR had been reset.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing an unintended Suspension after backing out of searching for a match before the lobby was formed.

Warzone 2.0

Quality of life

Killstreak Availability The existing “Airspace is too crowded” message will now have a trailing “for X seconds” attached to it to add better context for players.

Cluster Strike & Precision Airstrike Improvements Improved the Airstrike danger notification to be more consistent based on each damage location. Improved directional tracing to prevent the Precision Airstrike targeting from sometimes landing behind the Players. Players will now be notified when calling a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike if they are too close to the affected zone.

Give-Up Timer Consistency The give-up timer while downed is now more consistent across modes and will last at least 3 seconds.

Navigation Pings Increased the scale of navigation pings on the Tacmap and Mini-Map for improved readability.

Armor Break The text has been removed from the Armor Break notification (when breaking all of an opponent’s Armor Plates) for improved clarity, whilst the icon has remained.

Auto-Looting Armor Plates As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will now automatically pick up Armor Plates as long as they have available inventory or Backpack space.

Spawn Protection Spawn Protection will now disable at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded player in Battle Royale modes. We will continue to refine as we move forwards given the importance of this feature to redeploying players.

Resurgence Killfeed The killfeed will now display who is about to redeploy when their Resurgence timer reaches 0.



UI/UX

Spectating Friendly pings and splash screens are now visible to spectators.

Gas Mask Loot cards for gas mask now more accurately reflect their damage amounts.



Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues causing rainbow glare to appear on the horizon in Al Mazrah (Xbox only).

Fixed an issue preventing elevation arrows on map icons not accurately indicating their position.

Fixed an issue causing the Counter UAV to affect Player maps even while outside of the effective range.

Warzone 2.0 playlists

Al Mazrah

Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Solos Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Trios Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



All squad sizes for Resurgence will be available through Season 02 Reloaded!

Warzone 2.0 Events and fixes

Warzone’s 3rd Anniversary!

To celebrate three years of Warzone, Players will be able to redeem a new free gift each day via the in-game Store that are symbolic of memories made since its surprise launch on March 10, 2020.

Rewards:

Verdansk Anniversary Calling Card

Verdansk Emblem

Caldera Anniversary Calling Card

Blacksite Completionist Calling Card

Blacksite Sticker

Blacksite Emblem (Animated)

Stronghold Calling Card

General

Bomb Drones Bomb Drones have been temporarily removed while we fine tune them.



Bug Fixes

Pacing Balancing As a team we are focused on two core areas of the pacing of Battle Royale: The combat engagements in the mid-game The regain opportunities in the late game We will be addressing this across Season 02 Reloaded and going into Season 03, with the first change being a guaranteed “Restock” Public Event in the 4th Circle. Future improvements will include: More ground loot Supply Boxes, especially in the North of the map Resurgence Supply Boxes being sprinkled throughout the map Additional Ammo Caches And more…



Gameplay Adjustments

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Light Helo The Light Helo has been disabled in Solos. We are protective of the Solos squad size being a fair and balanced experience, and the Light Helo went against that ethos.

Contract Availability Increased the number of Contracts revealed over the course of the match to increase their availability in later circles.

Final Circles We are temporarily disabling final circles in the north-western section of the map while we work on improvements for upcoming seasons.



Ashika Island | Resurgence

Redeployment Drones Redeployment Drones are currently active across Ashika Island and will remain live as part of the Resurgence experience.

AI Combatant Departure As the Path of the Ronin event comes to an end, the Shadow Company operatives that have occupied the island will depart in pursuit of their next mission. Players will now be public enemy number one for Search & Seizure Contracts and the Data Heist Public Event.

Circle Balancing The first circle will be approximately 20% larger, and more likely to be on land, to better enable a successful Infil.

Pacing Balancing Actions that affect the Resurgence Countdown have been adjusted to allow for more windows of opportunity to Team Wipe the opposing team.

Buy Station Availability Improvements have been made to better spread the Buy Stations more evenly through the map.



Quality of life

Spawn Protection Spawn Protection will now disable at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded player in Battle Royale modes. We will continue to refine as we move forwards given the importance of this feature to redeploying players.

Resurgence Killfeed The killfeed will now display who is about to redeploy when their Resurgence timer reaches 0.



Bug Fixes

Redeploy Token Fixed an issue allowing Redeploy Tokens to appear in Buy Stations even after the Gulag had closed.



DMZ

Gameplay

We have updated the usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards: Players no longer need to bring Building 21 Access Cards into the match by equipping them prior to infiltration At least one Player in a squad must have a Building 21 Access Card in their Inventory to allow infiltration If a Player does infil to Building 21 with an Access Card in their Backpack, they will lose that card if they do not extract with it This change only impacts Building 21 Access Cards and not the Access/Key Cards for locked spaces inside Building 21, as those must still be equipped in your Backpack prior to infiltration

Enemy combatants in DMZ can now operate or arrive in a variety of vehicles, not just the Armored Truck

We have added some variations to infiltration and exfiltration points

The Destroy Supplies Contract has been updated to reveal the 4 closest safes, instead of revealing all safes within a distance of the Contract

Reduced the total number of vehicles in Modern City for more even distribution of vehicles throughout Al Mazrah

Enemy combatants now have a small chance to drop upgraded weapons upon death

Bug fixes