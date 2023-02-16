How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has a lot of new content added to make the game fresher than ever. This includes five new weapons for players to use in all the game modes. One of these weapons is the Tempus Torrent. With that in mind, here is how you can unlock the Tempus Torrent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Tempus Torrent in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The Tempus Torrent is currently not available in the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. But, we do know it is coming in the mid-season update that will take place sometime between March and April. When it does arrive, it will probably have to be unlocked through a series of challenges in the multiplayer mode like the Chimera assault rifle back in Season 1. Perhaps, it also can be unlocked by extracting its blueprint from a specific location in the DMZ mode of the game. Additionally, bundles of it may be available for players to purchase when the mid-season update comes.

Very little information is available about the Tempus Torrent. The only thing we do know is that it is a marksman rifle. As such, it looks like it will be a weapon for those who are more experienced with the game. The developers will probably share more after the players get used to the changes in Season 2 and when it is close to the mid-season update in about a month or two. When more information about the Tempus Torrent is available this article will be duly updated.