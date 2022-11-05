How to get the Galactus card in Marvel Snap, and what it does

Like all Marvel Snap cards that cost six energy, Galactus is particularly powerful — enough to win the game in a single move if you (literally) play your cards right. How do you get this mighty card, and what exactly does it do? Read on for the answers.

How to unlock Galactus in Marvel Snap

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is no way to deliberately acquire specific cards in Marvel Snap, whether you’re trying to get Galactus, Killmonger, or any other notable character. For sake of balance, everybody earns random cards from the same pool.

The most reliable method, then, is to raise your collection level. This is done by upgrading your cards with credits and boosters: the higher the card rank, the more collection levels you’ll climb. Every few tiers grants you a random card, any of which has a chance to be Galactus. Note that in the screenshot above the collection level is quite high, so rewards are more spread out — you’ll earn cards at a faster rate in the lower ranks. Alternatively, you can wait for a Galactus variant to become available in the store. These rotate every few hours, but you can buy any card that suits your fancy if you have enough gold.

How to use Galactus in Marvel Snap

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve gotten Galactus, you’ll want to know how to use him. Galactus is an On Reveal card, meaning he takes action once placed on the board and flipped over. That action? “If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.” As you can see in the screenshot above, the other locations are indeed obliterated, leaving only one base to fight over. (The pictured match also happened to grant extra energy, and Galactus was played alone a few turns before the end of the game.)

If there’s an unclaimed location on the board, that’s the place to put Galactus at the end of the game — if you want to take the risk. He only has three power, so if you play him as your final move, you’re betting that three will be enough to claim the surviving location. It’s a gamble, but it’s certainly an explosive win if it goes your way.