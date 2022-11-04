How to get the Enchantress card in Marvel Snap, and what it does

Marvel Snap’s vast array of playable cards containing widely recognizable comic book characters can be added to your collection as you play through the game. A particularly popular and notable character in the game is the powerful sorceress, Enchantress. With an ability that can help turn the tides of battle in your favor, this is one card that you’ll want to have in your deck. Here’s how you can acquire her in the game.

Related: How to get Killmonger in Marvel Snap

Where to get Enchantress in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap’s continued success is due in part to its focus on gameplay as opposed to microtransactions. Unfortunately, it’s also because of their player-favored business model that there is currently no other way to acquire the Enchantress card other than to keep playing the game.

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

As of now, there are only two ways to acquire additional characters in the game. You can either increase your collection by leveling up the rarity of your cards through the use of credits or you can also wait for a variant of the particular card you’re looking for to show up in the shop.

The former method is much easier as you’ll only need to keep playing in order to gather more credits which you can use to improve your cards. The Enchantress is also part of the Pool 1 collection of cards, which means you’ll have a chance to obtain her between levels 18 – 214. On the other hand, the latter is slightly more difficult because each variant sold in the shop costs 700 to 1,200 Gold.

Enchantress is a card that has a power level of four and also costs four Energy to play. Her On Reveal ability is an extremely useful counter to a wide variety of characters as it removes the abilities of all Ongoing cards that are in the same location as her.