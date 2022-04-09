How to get the Gelatinous Cube legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gelatinous Cubes aren’t enemies in the world of Wonderlands, they’re a spell. This spell shoots out Gelatinous Cubes that bounce around the battlefield and leave behind pools of poison for enemies to get hurt by. Depending on which type of this spell you get, you will either throw out one or two cubes at your enemies. This spell is great if you are trying to make an elemental build. Here is how you can get the Gelatinous Cube legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, the Gelatinous Cube spell is a world drop item. This means that it can drop from almost any location in the entire game because everything that can drop loot can leave behind world drop items. This can make the item a little harder to find since there are a lot of world drop items in the game. Luckily, there is an enemy that you can farm to get this item a bit quicker.

To farm this spell, you will need to progress through the game far enough to make it to the Weepwind Dankness. This is the area where you will meet Togue for the first time. You don’t need to complete this area to farm for the spell, you simply need to walk in. After entering the area, the setting will change and you will gain access to the overworld dungeon that was blocked by trees next to the entrance to the Weepwild Dankness. Go to this dungeon and complete it to fight the miniboss, Frondstrocity. This enemy has a higher chance of dropping the spell for you. Remember, before farming for legendary items, you will want to increase your Loot Luck to give you a better chance at getting good items.