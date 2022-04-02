How to get the Goblin Pickaxe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Goblin Pickaxe is a great melee weapon that you can find hidden somewhere in the Wonderlands. This weapon spawns gold whenever you hit an enemy with it. Not only is this weapon great for generating an income as an adventurer, but it is also great for those who use magic. The added ability of this weapon makes it so whenever you pick up gold, your movement speed, spell cooldown rate, and action skill cooldown rate all increase by six percent. This can stack up to five times as well. Here is where you can get your hands on the Goblin Pickaxe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this weapon, you will need to at least progress far enough in the campaign that you can reach Mount Craw. You also need to have completed the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest. This comes after you have rescued Brighthoof from the siege at the beginning of the game. The Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest can be picked up from Brighthoof in the center of town afterward.

After completing the mission, go to the spot pictured on the map above. The closest fast travel point to it is Furious Gorge. This is the area where you will find the Mount Craw Ancient Obelisk. To obtain the pickaxe, you will need to farm the boss of the obelisk, Pigwart. He can be tough to beat so make sure you have guns that can deal electric, poison, and fire damage to help. Before farming, we suggest you try to find all the Lucky Dice you can since they increase your Loot Luck stat.