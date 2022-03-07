How to get the Golden Wave Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Golden Wave Island Token is available through a method of RNG. To get this token, you need to visit Golden Wave Island and open up a number of chests found around the island. Each chest has a chance to contain the Golden Wave Island Token.

Here’s the location of Golden Wave Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the Island, and you’ll notice a bunch of chests located around you on the minimap. You just have to go to each one and open a chest. There’s also a Yellow Quest available on the Island, but it’s not necessary to complete to get the token.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t get a token in a chest, you can still get some rewards. Chests and bags can also drop Shipwreck Scrap and Expert Healing Potions. That’s all you need to know about getting the Turtle Island Island Token! Open up all the chests on the island to get the token!