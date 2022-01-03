How to get the Goomy Hat in Pokémon Go

The Goomy Hat is an exclusive avatar item you can earn in Pokémon Go. Your avatar in Pokémon Go can wear multiple items to make them stand out against the other players in the mobile game. You’ll primarily see them right before you battle another player, during raids, or when you have a Pokémon defending a gym in your local area. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Goomy Hat in Pokémon Go and how you can obtain it.

The only way you’ll be able to find the Goomy Hat is by completing The Season of Heritage: XP Challenge. It’s a timed research taking place from January 1 to 31, right at the start of 2022. However, not every player will have access to this timed research.

The Season of Heritage: XP Challenge is only available to players if they purchase the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event ticket before January 10. If you do not buy the ticket before this time frame, you will not access the timed research, missing out on the Goomy Hat. From the primary website, you can grab the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket, the Gold or Silver version.

For those who purchase the ticket, you’ll automatically receive the XP Challenge timed research on your Pokémon Go account, giving you access to complete this challenge. The final prize will be the Goomy Hat, and you’ll need to earn a total of 240,000 XP while playing Pokémon Go before January 31, at 11:59 PM in your local time zone.