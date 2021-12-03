How to get the Heir of the Trickster commendation in Sea of Thieves

The holidays are a time for cheer, but they’re also a time for mischief, which is why the Heir of the Trickster Commendation is the perfect way to get into the spirit of the season.

To get this one, you’ll need to do some digging. Specifically, you need to bury primed Gunpowder Barrels.

Find Gunpowder Barrels

This commendation requires you to bury a total of 10 primed Gunpowder Barrels around the seas. They don’t need to be on the same island and you don’t need to bury them all during the same session, so you don’t need to grab them all at once.

To find Gunpowder Barrels, you have a few options. You can find them randomly on islands or with Barrels of Plenty. However, this requires a bit of luck and a lot of time. Your most effective route will be to visit inactive Skeleton Forts. There are often a handful of the nasty things available on the islands once you’ve dealt with the previous occupants.

Bury the Gunpowder Barrels

Once you have them, you just need to prime them and bury them in the sand. Spreading them across the region is certainly in keeping with the spirit of Heir of the Trickster commendation, but you can also bury them as soon as you get the barrels. Whatever brings you joy.

Once you’ve buried your tenth Gunpowder Barrel, the commendation should pop up on your screen.