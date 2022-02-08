How to get the Hi-Ho Silver, Away! Achievement in Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a game filled to the brim with crazy mechanics and secrets for you to discover. The game’s hub between missions is a maze of areas in which you can find activities and games if you look hard enough, and that’s without mentioning the bar. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock one of those secrets, the Hi-Ho Silver, Away! Achievement.

Ride the M.U.L.E. for 15 seconds

The Hi-Ho Silver, Away! Achievement is unlocked by riding the M.U.L.E. for 15 seconds in a single mission. This is extremely difficult to do, but we have some tips to help you pull it off. The first thing to know is that the M.U.L.E. needs to be moving, so you can’t jump onto it and hope that the Achievement unlocks without any effort. This means that you need to wait until you’ve completed all the objectives in a mission, then run to the M.U.L.E. and press the button to call the dropship. After that, you can jump onto it and wait for it to start moving to begin your ride.

While you’re riding the M.U.L.E. back to the dropship, a swarm will likely begin to attack you and your crew. Remain focused on staying on the M.U.L.E. because you can fire at enemies, but it’s more important to stay balanced. The M.U.L.E. will walk up and down walls on its journey to the dropship, so you need to be ready to move your character over it to ensure that you don’t drop off.

Keep this up, and watch out for any grabbing bugs that fly in your direction. If a nasty beast lets off a hefty blast, you may be knocked off of the M.U.L.E., meaning you’ll need to try again in another mission. However, if you’re careful, you should unlock this Achievement in one go. Of course, it helps if you have a few friends to support you and kill bugs while you’re riding.