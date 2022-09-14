How to get the Hilda Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a game that is set in a world similar and yet different to the one we know. Placed in a post-apocalyptic society where prosthetic enhancements and high-tech weapons are kings, there’s plenty about this new and exciting game. Tower of Fantasy also has several interesting weapon types and characters for players to discover through a system called Simulacra. This guide will look at how to obtain the gunner, Hilda’s Simulacra, in Tower of Fantasy.

Who is Hilda in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hilda is an SR-rank character in Tower of Fantasy. Her element of attack is Ice, and she uses a gun named the Terminator. This weapon has two modes, a slow but somewhat mobile mode where you can aim down the sights. Her Terminator’s Weapon Skill is a charged shot fired from a seated gun-chair position. This means you’ll be unable to fire, but the tradeoff is you do massive damage with a decent exploding radius. The Terminator’s has an Ice Shell ability that will freeze a target for 2 seconds and inflict frostbite on them for six. Breaking this Ice Shell will deal an additional damage percent equal to 111.00% of your Attack to the target. Targets affected by frostbite will have a reduced charge rate of 50%.

Related: How to get the Ene Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hilda’s character chart indicates that she is a character who leaps before she looks, enjoys way too many snacks, and is known for her friendly demeanor in the community. Sporting a cuter look, with overalls and very much the vibe of an engineer, Hilda can be found in Banges Port and is known as one of the area’s most famous residents.

How to get Hilda’s Simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hilda’s Simulacrum can be obtained only through the Simulacrum Gacha mechanic. Simulacra rolls are performed through the Special Orders menu in the game. There you’ll find the different permanent and limited-time Simulacra menus, namely the Choice Weapons one. There is a tab on the bottom right where players can choose either the Golden Nucleus or Black Nucleus summoning. These are the rates for summoning an SR character:

Hilda can be obtained from the limited-time banners as well as a less common roll. The summoning rate for an SR Simulacra on the Limited Time banner is 1% on a base roll for a random SR. The highest rate is 12% which is guaranteed every 10 Special Orders .

is on a for a random SR. The which is guaranteed every . The rate for summoning an SR Simulacra on the Golden Nucleus Choice Weapon page, like Hilda, is 1% on a base roll for a random SR. The highest rate is 12% on a random guaranteed SR Simulacra once every 10 Special Orders .

for a random SR. The highest rate is on a random guaranteed SR Simulacra once every . The Black Nucleus summoning does not guarantee an SR drop, and the flat rate for summoning a random SR Simulacra is 3%.

Black Nucleus can be obtained from completing daily activities such as Bounty Hunts and exploration. The Golden Nucleus can be gained from completed quests, achievements and Clotho’s Supply Pod.