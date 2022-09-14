How to get the Ene Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

The Tower of Fantasy melee fighter Ene is a popular choice due to her weapon: a massive hammer called the Pummler. Upgraded, this weapon can mirror the damage output some of the rarer weapons in the game, and the frost damage is an added boon that should terrify most foes in Aida. ike many characters in Tower of Fantasy, however, unlocking this bizarre Simulacra isn’t as straightforward as some may like.

Retrieving Ene

Ene, much like Bai Ling, is an SR rarity Simulacra retrieved from Tower of Fantasy’s Gacha system. Both Black and Gold Nuclei can be used to successfully pull this avatar. There are many ways to grab these Nuclei without defaulting to purchases, but be warned: one cannot guarantee an Ene drop in any way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Nucleus Ene pulls

Using the Black Nucleus currency, players have a 0.6% chance of pulling the weapon Pummler, and thus unlocking Ene. This is determined by a 3% SR pull rate per Black Nucleus usage, with five total SR weapons in the pool. As the Black Nucleus is the lowest tier of currency, there are no guarantees to take into account as there are with the Gold Nucleus.

Gold Nucleus Ene pulls

Using the Gold Nucleus currency is a bit easier for grabbing Ene and her Pummler. With multiple pity systems in Tower of Fantasy, players are guaranteed at least an SR weapon every ten pulls, if not an SSR. This, combined with the natural 1% chance of pulling Ene and the Pummler, means that an overall 12% chance per ten Gold Nucleus uses.

Pummler

The Pummler is Ene’s weapon, a frost-imbued hammer with great attack and HP. Fully charging the Pummler will completely freeze a struck target and proc Frostbite. Breaking the freeze causes an additional 111% attack damage, stacked on top of the breaking attack, while reducing target’s weapon charge rate. It’s hard to beat the Pummler in terms of melee toe-to-toe DPS.