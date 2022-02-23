How to get the Hoarfrost-Z exotic chest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has finally been released and with it comes several new pieces of exotic armor for guardians to use, including the new Hoarfrost-Z chest plate. Titan players that enjoy playing with the Stasis element will most likely love Hoarfrost-Z due to its ability to change the way Titans use their barricade. In this guide, we cover what the Hoarfrost-Z does and how to get your hands on the powerful new exotic.

How to get the Hoarfrost-Z

Legendary campaign

The first method of obtaining the new Hoarfrost-Z exotic is to complete the legendary version of The Witch Queen campaign. While this is certainly a challenge, completing the legendary campaign on a Titan will reward you with either the Hoarfrost-Z exotic chest plate or the Loreley Splendor exotic helmet. Obviously using this method isn’t the most surefire way of getting the Hoarfrost-Z as there is only a 50% chance of getting the exotic you want.

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors

The second method of obtaining the chest plate is by completing a legend or master level Lost Sector solo if exotic chest pieces are the exotic drop. These Lost Sectors will reset every day, so if you don’t see a Lost Sector rewarding chest pieces, you may have to wait a day or two. This method is much more accessible and farmable than completing the legendary campaign, but you may need to run the Lost Sector a couple of times before getting the Hoarfrost-Z.

Hoarfrost-Z abilties

The Hoarfrost-Z fundamentally changes the way Titan players use their rally or towering barricade. By converting the barricade to a Stasis wall, Titans can play around the barricade a bit more aggressively and smash the crystals if enemies decide to get a little too close. Upon placing the barricade, all enemies around it will be immediately slowed. Finally, you will be granted extra range, reload speed, and stability while standing behind your Stasis barricade.