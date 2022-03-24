How to get the Hourglass in Tunic

Sometimes, you just need to slow down and smell the roses. Tunic features plenty of opportunities for that, though not usually in the midst of a battle. However, you can engineer a bit of breathing space for yourself mid-fight with the use of the Hourglass, a magical item that slows down time. It drains your magic while it’s activated, but it can prove essential in some fights, such as the battle with the Heir. Here’s how to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The land bridges in the southern part of the Overworld hide plenty of secrets beneath them, including several hidden fairies. The cave hiding beneath the southwestern bridge, though, hides another treasure. Head on in, and at the end of a flooded cavern you’ll find a chest with the Hourglass inside.

This cave is accessible very early on in the game, so it might even be the first magic item you encounter. Be careful, though — the cave is guarded by four laser turrets, and if you haven’t yet picked up the shield you’re likely to have an extremely bad time. Ironically, the Hourglass itself can make this fight a lot easier, so if you’re able to charge past and open the chest before they open fire, you might be able to turn the tables.