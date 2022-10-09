How to get the Infinite Neon Mark XXII in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky arrived on the Nintendo Switch on October 7, which was followed by the release of version 4.0. This update added many quality-of-life improvements to the game, which applied to all versions of the game across all platforms. The update also brought in an exclusive multi-tool, called the Infinite Neon Mark XXII.

Obtaining the Infinite Neo Mark XXII Multi-Tool isn’t as simple as letting the updates apply to your version of the game. There is a limited time slot to obtain the Multi-Tool, and it is easy to miss if you forget about it. Here is how you obtain the Infinite Neon Mark XXII Multi-Tool.

How to get the Infinite Neon Mark XXII Multi-Tool

Getting the Multi-Tool requires you to purchase No Man’s Sky on the Switch. It is a Switch exclusive item, which cannot be obtained in the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game. Once the game has been purchased on the Switch, connect to the game’s servers before November 7, 2022.

After you successfully connect to the game’s servers, you can obtain two Switch exclusives by visiting the Space Anomaly. The first exclusive is the Infinite Neo Mark XXII Multi-Tool, while the second is the Horizon Sector NX Starship.

Image via Nomanssky.com

As long as you connect to the game’s servers before November 7, you will always be able to get the Multi-Tool from the Space Anomaly. When November 7 passes, you will no longer get access to the Multi-Tool or the Starship. If you are planning on getting No Man’s Sky on the Nintendo Switch, getting it soon will ensure you don’t miss the time window for the exclusives.

Starting your journey with the Infinite Neon Mark XXII Multi-Tool will make your starting adventure significantly easier. They also look similar to the red and blue color schemes of the Nintendo Switch Joycons, fitting the game’s debut on the Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss out on the special Multi-Tool now that you know the time window to obtain it.