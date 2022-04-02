How to get the Inflammation legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Inflammation is one of the more powerful legendary spells that you can find throughout the Wonderlands. This spell shoots out a stream of fire from your hand that quickly ignites enemies. While it doesn’t have the most impressive damage numbers, this spell quickly became seen as overpowered thanks to its ability. Enemies who are hit with this spell become ticking time bombs. When you kill an enemy affected by this spell, they will explode and affect other enemies. Here is where you can get the Inflammation legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This spell has a good chance to drop from two different enemies in the Wonderlands; Vorcanar and Shara. To start with, Vorcanar is a boss that can be found relatively early in the game. Once you have completed the Brighthoof section of the game, get the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest from the quest board. Complete the quest in Mount Craw and you will be able to get the Slayer of Vorcanar quest. Complete the side quest to unlock Vorcanar for farming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shara, unlike Vorcanar, is a miniboss. She is one of the minibosses you will fight when completing an Ancient Obelisk challenge. Specifically, you will need to wait until you can access Karnok’s Wall in the main campaign. On one of the side routes, you will find the Ancient Obelisk on the other side of a bridge. As always, we recommend you collect the Lucky Dice as you go through the campaign to increase your Loot Luck stat and help you get legendary items faster.