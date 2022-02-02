How to get the Inhibitor inside the Downtown Electrical Station in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Inhibitors of Dying Light 2 Stay Human are your only way to increase your health and stamina maximum values. The more you find, the more robust Aiden becomes, improving the skills he can leave as he levels up in Parkour and Combat talents. Several of these Inhibitors appear as you progress through the story and show up at convenient locations, but some of them are also difficult to find. This guide breaks down how to get the Inhibitor from inside the Downtown Electrical Station in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You’ll be able to find this Inhibitor after you complete the Downtown Electrical Station settlement. First, you’ll need to connect the three power cables inside the building, reactivating it, and then you’ll have to choose who receives the settlement, the Survivors or the Peacekeepers. The choice is up to you.

After doing this, you’ll have time to explore the rest of the building. We recommend heading outside and finding the lift on the ground floor to take you to the top. Take the lift, and you’ll be able to access the location’s resting area. On the same floor will be the Inhibitor. You can grab it and add it to your overall total to increase Aiden’s maximum Health or Stamina.