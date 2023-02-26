While the enemies won’t be a big threat during the first few days in Sons of the Forest, they will get brutal as you progress further. To defeat them, you need to get your hands on some of the most powerful weapons in the game. The Katana is an excellent weapon which everyone should get, as it is extremely deadly in close-range. With one hit, you can slice through your opponent and send them to their grave. In this guide, we are going to discuss how to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest.

Related: Does Sons of the Forest have split screen? Answered

Where to find the Katana in Sons of the Forest

If you open the map, you will see a bunch of green pulse icons. These icons lead you to important places such as caves, camps, and other landmarks. To get the Katana, you need to go to the green dot located on the eastern side of the map. This is located pretty far, so make sure you’re well prepared for the journey.

Before going to the location, make sure you acquire the Maintenance Keycard first. Otherwise, you won’t be able to go through a locked door which has the Katana behind it. After acquiring the card, reach the spot in the image below and enter the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to make your way through the cave, unlock the door using the keycard, and continue going forward until you reach a bunker. Here, you will find the Katana inside one of the rooms on a table. Grab the Katana and get out.

To equip the Katana, open your inventory by pressing the ‘I’ key. Then, select the Katana, and it will be in your hands. While the Katana is an excellent weapon, you will still need to be extremely careful with it. This is because while using it, you’ll need to stay extremely close to your targets to hit them.