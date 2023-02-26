What are the green dots on the map in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest can get pretty confusing initially, but don’t worry; you’re not the only one. When you first start the game, one of the first things you’re going to take a look at is your GPS, which allows you to access the map. This map has a bunch of icons on it, including a couple of mysterious green pulse icons. In this guide, we will talk about what the green dots are on the map in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest green dots on map

While you won’t get any specific instructions in Sons of the Forest, the game will still help you reach important spots. It does this by placing different icons on the map, such as the purple markers, which lead to the location of Team B. As for the green dots, they represent different locations. They will lead you places such as cannibal camps, caves, tunnels, and other landmarks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For instance, there is a green dot on the map which leads to a cave where you can find the 3D printer. The cave also has the facility inside it from where you can acquire the Chainsaw (if you have the right keycards for it.) In short, if you want to progress through the story, you must visit all green dots, as they will introduce you to important places and items.

One thing to remember is that some of the caves and cannibal camps are crawling with enemies. Therefore, whenever you plan to visit one of the green dots, make sure you prepare yourself first. Getting the pistol and shotgun will be wise so you have some powerful weapons in your arsenal. Furthermore, keeping cooked food and a Flask full of water in your inventory will also help you greatly.