The King of the Ring has been a long-held tradition within the wrestling industry, so it only makes sense that it carries on in WWE 2K22. Here’s how to get the King of the Ring arena in WWE 2K22.

To get this specific landmark arena type, you’ll need to play the MyRISE mode in WWE 2K22, in which you take a wrestler you create into the squared circle. When you eventually leave the WWE Performance Center, you’ll be invited to go to Smackdown, RAW, or NXT. We went with Smackdown during our playthrough.

After a few matches in the WWE, you’ll receive a text message from the producer Adam Pearce in your DMs. He invites you to take part in the King of the Ring event, but you’ll need to beat Dominik Mysterio to qualify. When you accept this challenge, you’ll then be attending the match. As he has a low rating of 79, he’ll likely be easy to handle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you destroy Rey Mysterio’s son, you’ll then face Apollo Crews. Pin him or have him submit to proceed further. He’s more resilient than the previous opponent so use as many specials as you can against him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next opponent for the semi-final is the bro himself Matt Riddle. He has higher stats than the other two so keep your wits about you and perform well.

The final match is against Randy Orton after talking to Adam Pearce in the office. It makes sense to book him as he’s actually never won the distinction of becoming King of the Ring in his career. Make sure to beat the Viper to finally win the tournament and unlock the King of the Ring arena. Perform a few finishers and he should be out like a light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also gain an Entertainer’s Top for men that you can put on your character. I’ll keep this horrid design shown above for now.