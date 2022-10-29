How to get the Lachmann Sub MP5 weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a very different experience from previous entries in the franchise. Rather than accessing all of them as you level your account, you earn one receiver variant of a weapon platform, and you’ll level that variant to a specific point, which then unlocks another variant that you can level for access to additional platforms. The process is more straightforward than it sounds, and unlocking the Lachmann Sub, MWII’s version of the classic MP5 submachine gun, follows the same pattern. Here’s how to get your hands on this storied platform

How to unlock the Lachman-Sub MP5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking the Lachmann Sub will take you quite a bit of effort, as it’s the second receiver available after you level both the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle and Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle.

Unfortunately, unless your aim is particularly good, the Battle Rifle variant is difficult to use effectively in either single-fire or full-auto, and leveling can be painfully slow. The weapon becomes more manageable with a sight and some recoil-control attachments, but it’s at a major disadvantage at most ranges on the 6v6 maps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to raise the Lachmann-762 to level 13 before you can unlock the Lachmann-556, though once you do, you’re liable to have an easier time of things. ARs are some of the best weapons in all of Modern Warfare II, and while the Lachmann platform is built for higher-power, slower fire rates, the 556 is best at medium ranges and is easier to use up close.

Better still, the 556 only needs to reach level 12 to unlock the Lachmann-Sub, and once you reach that milestone, you can go into the SMG section of the Weapon screen, equip the Sub, and start using it. Thanks to how the attachment unlock system works in Modern Warfare II, once you earn access to the various attachment slots, you can equip with the Lachmann-Sub with many of the attachments unique to the Lachmann platform without needing to do any additional grinding. If you want every attachment, you’ll need to unlock the entire Lachmann receiver tree, but that’s another story.