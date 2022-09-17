How to get the Lachmann Sub MP5 weapon in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

Most weapons in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta are locked, and not just behind a level requirement, but locked as in completely inaccessible. Many Gunsmith customization options, including attachments and cosmetics, are also restricted. These limits are likely to push players toward the default classes, which have fully-kitted versions of some weapons for players to experiment with. The Lachman-556 Assault Rifle is one such locked weapon — or it would be were it not for a glitch with the menus that lets you use it. Here’s how to unlock the Lachman-556 and upgrade it to the MP5 variant, the Lachman-Sub.

How to unlock the Lachman-Sub MP5

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access the Lachman-556 and upgrade it enough to unlock the Lachmann-Sub MP5 variant, you have to exploit a glitch in the Create-a-Class menus. To start, equip any Custom Loadout that doesn’t use Overkill as a perk. The glitch doesn’t function if you have a primary weapon in your secondary slot. Next, equip the Expedite 12 shotgun in your primary slot, then navigate to the Perk Packages menu and select the Deadeye pre-build package.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you select it and return to the main Loadout menu, you’ll see that you have the Lachmann-556 in your secondary slot. Due to some weird coding issues, when you head into a match, you can now level up the weapon normally and apply more attachments to it than intended. You will always spawn with your shotgun out, so be sure to swap to the weapon to collect the experience you need to level the Lachmann.

Play with the Lachmann-556 enough, and you’ll unlock the Lachmann-Sub receiver, Modern Warfare II’s name for the classic MP5. Weirdly, you’ll be able to equip it in Loadouts normally, and while you’ll need to earn attachments for it through play, once you have access to the MP5, it’s yours to use freely. It’s also one of the best weapons available in the beta, much like in 2019’s Modern Warfare. It’s unclear when or if Infinity Ward will address the glitch, so get the weapon now in case they take action.