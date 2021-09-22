How to get the lantern in Roblox Verdant Moon
Light your way through the dark.
There are plenty of items to collect in Roblox Verdant Moon. One of them is the lantern, which can be very helpful when exploring and parkouring through dark areas, trying to collect items such as the Greatsword. Here’s how you can get the lantern. We recommend doing this quest later at night as the item you need in order to obtain the lantern spawns at nighttime. Though, you’ll also need 100 coins to get the lantern, so make sure you have that as well before starting this quest. Then, follow the steps below to get your lantern.
- Head over into Abyssal Heights and then directly into Silver Woods
- Then, head over to an entrance into a new area. The entrance to this area is pictured above if you’re having trouble on where to go.
- When you look off into the distance, you’ll see a house. That’s where the NPC Pierre lives. You need to talk to him in order to start the quest. Head over to the house.
- When you arrive, you’ll notice that there’s an elevator and a stone wall with tiny platforms going upwards. If you haven’t talked to Pierre yet, the elevator won’t work. If that’s the case, you’ll need to jump your way up the stone wall.
- When you reach the top, head inside the house and talk to Pierre. He says you’ll need to collect three wispflys. The wispflies are located in the Lunarian Reservoir, a cave behind a waterfall.
- Head out of the house and to the Lunarian Reservoir. There, you’ll see wispflies moving about. Simply walk up to them and click on them in order to add them to your inventory.
- When you’ve collected wispflies, head back to Pierre. He should give you the lantern.