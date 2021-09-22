How to get the lantern in Roblox Verdant Moon

There are plenty of items to collect in Roblox Verdant Moon. One of them is the lantern, which can be very helpful when exploring and parkouring through dark areas, trying to collect items such as the Greatsword. Here’s how you can get the lantern. We recommend doing this quest later at night as the item you need in order to obtain the lantern spawns at nighttime. Though, you’ll also need 100 coins to get the lantern, so make sure you have that as well before starting this quest. Then, follow the steps below to get your lantern.

Screenshot via Gamepur