How to get the lantern in Tunic

Your quest to ring the Western Bell in Tunic will take you to some beautiful locales in the Overworld and the West Garden. However, it’ll also see you travel underground, exploring Under the Well and inside the Dark Tomb as well. Things get awfully dark down there, so it’s worth seeking out a light source, especially before heading into the Dark Tomb. Thankfully, Tunic provides one: the lantern. Read on to find out how to get it.

The lantern can be found in the Under the Well area of Tunic, accessed via a ladder to the north of the Old Town Ruins in the central part of the Overworld. It can be easy to get turned around in the Well, but soldier on through the various enemies, and you’ll soon unlock a handful of shortcuts to make your journey easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way round the well until you get to the bottom-left corner of the map. Climb the ladder (don’t forget to check out the secret door up here to pick up a couple of collectibles), and make your way round to the south. After passing through a pitch-black room — don’t worry, that won’t be an issue pretty soon — you’ll find yourself back out in the Overworld, following a glowing purple path to the area underneath the Western Bell.

Sadly, you can’t ring the bell from down here, but what you can do is grab the lantern, which is sitting on the corner of the platform housing the central monolith. With this in hand, you’ll be able to find your way around the pitch-dark areas of the Well and, shortly, the Dark Tomb. It’s technically not mandatory for finding your way around, but it’ll certainly make the going a lot easier. Before leaving, consider praying at the monolith for a little secret back in the Well.