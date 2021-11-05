How to get the Legend in the Making and Rain of Fire achievements in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s resident Russian sniper Polina Petrova is both resourceful and deadly. Appropriately, the first time you play as her, you’ll get a chance to earn two achievements that each reinforce both of these qualities. This guide will show you how to unlock both the “Legend in the Making” and “Rain of Fire” achievements during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s third mission, Stalingrad.

You can grab both of these achievements during the final part of Stalingrad. After saving Polina’s brother, Misha, you’ll climb a tall building and be tasked with providing cover fire with your sniper rifle for a group of Russian civilians, who are all trying to escape from the Nazis. To get the “Legend in the Making” achievement, you cannot miss a single shot while you are defending the civilians. Every shot you take must hit a Nazi.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While taking your shots, there are a few best practices you should follow. For starters, never fire at any moving targets. Wait for enemies to stand still or crouch before you take a shot. Secondly, don’t go for headshots; always aim for the body, as it’s a larger target. Lastly, don’t fret too much about messing up. The moment you miss a shot, simply pause the game and restart from the last checkpoint to try again.

Also remember to take cover, as enemies will start firing back at you once you take your first shot. If you’re struggling with enemy gunfire on higher difficulties, try turning the difficulty down to Recruit just for this section. This particular achievement is not tied to difficulty.

During this battle, you can also knock out the “Rain of Fire” achievement. This one is a lot simpler, as you just have to hit an armored vehicle with a Molotov cocktail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After fighting off the first wave, a few armored halftracks should arrive. One of them will drive pretty close to the building you’re on top of, giving you a perfect opportunity to drop a Molotov on it. Rest assured that the rooftop you’re on has some Molotovs laying around if you’re low on them. After setting the vehicle alight, the achievement should unlock, and with that, you’ll have gotten two achievements within the span of roughly five minutes.