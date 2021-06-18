How to get the Lion Sunstark Operator Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege

Half the time you’re playing Rainbow Six Siege, you’re trying to kill as many enemies as possible to help out your team. The other half of the time, you’re checking out all the skins other players are wearing. In this article, we’re going to explain how you can pick up some new ones, the Lion Sunstark Operator Bundle, for free.

How to claim the Lion Sunstark Operator Bundle

The Lion Sunstark Operator Bundle includes a new outfit and headgear for Lion, a new weapon skin, and a trinket to use across all Operators. You can pick all of this up at no charge, as long as you play your cards right. The bundle is part of this month’s Prime Gaming offering, free for all Amazon Prime members. However, you don’t have to be a paying member to get this bundle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To claim this bundle, you need to go to the Rainbow Six Siege Prime Gaming page. Once there, you’ll see a button to claim the bundle. Click it, and follow the steps it takes you through to own all these cosmetics in your game. You’ll need to link your Ubisoft Connect account with Amazon Prime as part of this process.

If you’re not a paying Amazon Prime subscriber, you can still claim this bundle. Sign up for a free trial to Amazon Prime with any email address. If you’ve already claimed the trial with an email address before, you’ll need to use a different one. Ensure that you select the option to turn off auto-renew on the subscription if you don’t want to pay for a full year of Amazon Prime.

How to use the Lion Sunstark Operator Bundle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve claimed the bundle, it should appear in your game. You may need to restart the game if you claimed the bundle whilst playing. Navigate to Lion in the Operator menu, and you’ll find all of the new gear under the customization options for him. The trinket and weapon skin are available across all Operators. This is the perfect new look to show off to those with the Operation North Star battle pass.