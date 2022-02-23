How to get the Loreley Splendor exotic helmet in Destiny 2

Loreley Splendor is a powerful new exotic helmet that awaits you in the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. It’s an exotic that the Titan class desperately needed, as some of the Titan class abilities can feel a little lackluster. While this exotic looks the part, obtaining it can prove to be a little more difficult than you might think. In this guide, we will cover how to get your hands on the flaming new exotic and all of the abilities that come with it.

How to get the Loreley Splendor

Complete the Legendary campaign

The first method of obtaining the Loreley Splendor is a tough one. You will need to complete the legendary version of The Witch Queen campaign. This is admittedly a hard task, but a rewarding one nonetheless. If you fight through the endless waves of Lucent hive and complete the legendary campaign on a Titan, you will be rewarded with either the Loreley Splendor exotic helmet or Hoarfrost-Z exotic chest plate.

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors

The next way to obtain the Loreley Splendor Helm is by completing a Legend or Master Lost Sector solo. If completed, there is a high chance you will get the new exotic helmet as a drop. That being said, make sure that the daily Legend or Master Lost Sector is actually dropping exotic helmets. If it is not, you may have to wait a couple of days before getting your hands on Loreley Splendor.

Loreley Splendor abilities

Loreley Splendor is sure to make any Solar Titan player happy. Its ability is called Cauterizing Flame, and it does exactly what the name implies. When you have Sun Warrior, your Sunspots heal you. When you are critically wounded, create a Sunspot at your location. If you like using Solar Titan in harder tier content, Loreley Splendor is for you.