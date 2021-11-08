How to get the Love Wins Achievement in DogLife

Throughout time animals have been the closest friends to humanity. Being there when no one else is with support and loyalty that makes all comparisons fall flat. In DogLife, you can be that friend to a digital Bitizen in more ways than one, but we’re going to focus on one particular instance. That is what you will do when your owner or one of their children decides to come out to you and how you will react to that. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock the Love Wins Achievement in DogLife.

Unlocking this achievement is as straightforward as it gets. The first step to getting this achievement is you need to be a part of a family. However, the make of this family doesn’t matter, for the encounter that gives you the opportunity for this achievement is random, and it may take a couple of lives or age ups to get it to appear. So, while waiting for it to occur, go about your animal life doing the things that animals do; whether it’s sweet and supportive or devious in nature, it’s your choice.

With some time and a varying degree of luck, you will see a pop-up appear after you age up with one of the house residents and a bold True Colors title with some choices below for how you can react to the situation. Now for the easy part, all you need to do is select the “Cuddle with” action, and you will be greeted by another pop-up with the result. Once you see this second pop-up, you will instantly unlock the Love Wins Achievement.