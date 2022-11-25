How to get the Man of Many Interests achievement in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a game filled to the brim with secrets and hidden objectives and achievements. It’s practically impossible to get them all in one playthrough, but the game also rewards multiple playthroughs anyway, so it’s a win-win. Man of Many Interests is one of the possible achievements in the game and when just playing for the first time, it’s very easy to miss some of the requirements to get it. Namely, this achievement requires you to collect five of Du’Met’s business cards, some of which can be easy to miss if you’re not careful. But the good news is that you don’t have to get this achievement in one playthrough, but can space it out through several. To make it easier for you, we have prepared this guide to help you find all five Du’Met’s cards and thus get the achievement Man of Many Interests in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Where to find all five Du’Met’s business cards in The Dark Pictures Anthology

First business card

The first business card can be found in the chapter Cigarettes when you play as Charlie. Inside the house, have Charlie walk out of the room and look around the hallways until you find the dresser that’s located in the only short dead-end part of the hallway. The card is located between the dresser and the corner of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second business card

The second business card can be found in the Blood Trail chapter. You can play as either Jamie or Charlie. Head down the steps from the balustrade to the trashed lobby. Look for a brown leather seating arrangement of a sofa and a lounging chair and walk over to them. They should be located right near the steps you descended from. The card is on the floor next to the chair.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third business card

The third business card can be found in the Spa chapter. This time, you’ll be playing as Jamie. After you fall through the trapdoor, head to the hallway and go forward past the overturned locker. At the next junction, turn right where there’s another overturned locker and some debris making an obstacle. The card is located on the floor right in front of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fourth business card

The fourth business card can be found in the chapter Cliffside by playing as either Charlie or Mark. Once you manage to get through the hole in the wire fence, head towards the solitary tree in front of the storehouse. The card is located near the tree trunk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fifth business card

The fifth and final business card can be found in the Lighthouse chapter. While playing as Mark, head upstairs into the bedroom. Opposite the bed, you will see a chair in the corner of the room, next to a window. Walk over there, and right between that chair and the window, you will find the last card on the ground.