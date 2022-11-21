How to get the Say Cheese achievement in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Throughout the newest Dark Pictures Anthology installment, there are dozens of fun little achievements to get along your journey. One of the harder ones to get is “Say Cheese”, an achievement that involves taking pictures of every single member of the Architects of Murder crew. So, if you’re a true completionist, how do you do that?

What is the Say Cheese achievement?

The first step in taking all the crew photos is paying extra attention whenever you play Mark scenes. After all, Mark is the only character that has the ability to take pics with his camera. You’ll be relying on his scenes to get all your photos of his crewmates. Don’t worry, though: if you miss a scene, you can always replay a chapter.

When it comes to controls, to take a photo, press the left button on the D-pad.

How do you get all the crew pictures?

For some characters, taking photos is easy. For example, Kate and Mark have several scenes together, so getting her photo is simple.

Some crew members like Erin and Charlie are a little more difficult. You’ll need three things to happen: Erin and Charlie will have to survive until the “Lighthouse” chapter, and Mark will have to succeed in a specific quick-time event (QTE) in the “Workshop” chapter. While sliding down a chute, Mark has to keep hold of his camera or he will lose it forever. If you do all three, you’ll be able to take great photos of both Erin and Charlie.

Meanwhile, Jamie is the biggest hurdle. You cannot get a photo of her throughout the entire Theatrical Cut of your first playthrough. Now, if you pre-ordered the game, you’ll unlock the Curator’s Cut once you’ve beaten the game. This means that you get added scenes from different perspectives, letting Mark take a picture of Jamie. However, if you didn’t pre-order The Devil in Me, you’ll have to wait a few months until the Curator’s Cut is part of the base game.

You also might be able to get a picture of Jamie in multiplayer mode, but that’s not a surefire option.