How to get the map in Planet Crafter

Navigating through the vast world of Planet Crafter can be challenging, and players might get lost occasionally. Fortunately, there is a map available in the game that players can utilize to make their way through the game. However, unlike many exploration games, the map is not available by default, and players must fulfil certain prerequisites to obtain it. If you are someone looking to get their hands on a map in Planet Crafter, refer to the guide below.

How to acquire the map in Planet Crafter

To get the map in Planet Crafter, you need its blueprint first. Furthermore, the map you craft will only show you the local area, not the entire game’s area. Regardless, to obtain the recipe, either begin by looting a Rocket Engine or achieve 175.00 kTI in Terraforming. This should be followed by unlocking the Launch Platform by achieving 345.00 kTI in Terraforming. Now, using Blueprint Microchips, unlock GPS Satellite T1 and Map Screen. Once done, launch GPS Satellite T1 into orbit and build the map. Finally, craft the Map Screen for the local area where you are at the time while crafting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s worth noting that Planet Crafter’s map is not upto the mark, and many areas are unnamed. Furthermore, it shows only the local area where you are at that point, and you’ll still have to rely on your navigational skills to explore. That said, to pinpoint locations in Planet Crafter, you’ll also have to get familiar with the coordinates system. If you look at the bottom corner of your screen, you’ll see numbers such as 500:20:400. These represent the X, Y, and Z coordinates where it is placed in an X:Y:Z system.