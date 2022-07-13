How to set up and use Ore Extractors in The Planet Crafter

Ore Extractors are necessary machinery that you’ll use to extract minerals from the ground in The Planet Crafter. Once set up, it will automatically start extracting the desired mineral while you can work on other tasks. That said, many might not know how to set up and effectively use Ore Extractors in The Planet Crafter, so this guide will walk you through the process.

How to install and use Ore Extractors

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can build an Ore Extractor T1 using 2x Osmium, 1x Super Alloy, 1x Aluminium, 1x Titanium, and 1x Iridium Rod at 155 μPa. Pressure. At that Pressure point, you’ll be able to build several big machines, including Ore Extractors. Once you have the Ore Extractor, simply place it on a location, and it will start mining minerals automatically. Keeping track of where you place the machine is essential, as it will only mine one mineral native to the area. That said, Ore Extractor T1 can mine the below-mentioned minerals:

Alumunium

Cobalt

Iron

Iridium

Magnesium

Silicon

Sulfur

Titanium

Ore Extractor T2 is a more powerful version of the T1, and it can mine rarer minerals compared to the prion one. You can build an Ore Extractor T2 using 3x Osmium, 1x Super Alloy, and 1x Iridium Rod at 364.50 mPa. Pressure. Ore Extractor T2 can mine the below-mentioned minerals:

Alumunium

Cobalt

Iron

Iridium

Magnesium

Silicon

Sulfur

Super Alloy

Titanium

Uranium

Zeolite

As mentioned before, the location you place the Ore Extractor will determine the mineral it will mine, so keep track of the site. Furthermore, building a small outpost near the mining location is better, allowing you to refill Oxygen, Water, and Food comfortably. If an Ore Extractor is no longer in use, you can remove it by building and placing Shredder in its vicinity.