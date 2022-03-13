How to get the Master Burglar Commendation in Sea of Thieves

With every new setpiece in Sea of Thieves likely comes a set of Commendations, and the Sea Forts that came with Season Six are no different. There are six Sea Forts that you can find in every corner of the map, and 10 new Commendations that can net you Doubloons and new vanity titles. One Commendation that you’ll be building up to is the Master Burglar Commendation.

“Discover 5 secret stashed treasures on a Sea Fort” is what the description reads; the Commendation comes in five different grades, with Grade 2 requiring you to find 15 treasures, and so on. Earning this Commendation isn’t so much of a challenge, but it may take some time due to the random element of loot in Sea Forts. Essentially, all you have to do is open every cabinet door and box lid you see.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the Treasury is the big pot that you are fighting for when taking a Sea Fort, there are pieces of furniture and containers scattered around the area; go up to every cabinet, drawer, or box you see, and if there is a prompt to open it, then do so. It could be empty, but it could also include some Gold Hoarder trinkets, Mermaid Gems, or Bounty Skulls. Any time you physically pick up such pieces of treasure will add up as a “secret stashed treasure” to your count for the Commendation; Gold Pouches do not count.

It’s very possible that you will do this passively as you search every nook and cranny for that Storage Room Key. We just recommend that you make your search after clearing the fort, rather than during combat where Phantoms can attack you from behind.