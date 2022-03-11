Where to find and use Fortress Treasury and Store Room Keys in Sea of Thieves

You might be taking Sea Forts in Sea of Thieves for some quick PvE fun, but you’ll also be able to nab a lot of loot for your trouble. The two biggest sources of loot on any of these Sea Forts are the Treasury and Store Room, both of which will require a key. One key is a guarantee after beating a fort, but the other will be more of a needle in a haystack.

How to get the Fortress Treasury Key

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beating a Sea Fort will have you fight multiple waves of Phantoms, culminating in a fight against the Captain of the Fortress. This psuedo-boss fight shouldn’t be very hard, although the difficulty will scale depending on how large your crew is. Once you defeat the Captain, the usual victory fanfare will play and a key will appear when the Captain dissipates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the key and go to the first floor inside the Sea Fort. There are steps going down that lead to an elevator and gate; ahead of that is a jail cell, and to the left of that is the Treasury; open the door with your newly obtained key, and claim your Damned loot. If you have a rowboat, you can open the gate to let the rowboat in and use the elevator to transport loot.

How to get the Store Room Key

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding the Store Room Key will be less straightforward, and possibly downright annoying. While the Treasury Key is fixed and will drop upon defeating a Captain, the Store Room Key has a random element to it. You’ll notice that there are several cabinets and boxes you can interact with and open; some will have pieces of treasure, and some will be totally empty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear a Sea Fort, the Store Room Key will randomly spawn in any of these cabinets or boxes, so search every floor. Some of these places may look like scenery or props, so walk up to everything. You may spot a shine through a cabinet door or box lid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We tested this in Old Brinestone Fortress; on two different play sessions, the Store Room Key spawned in different locations. After finding the key, you can go to the rooftop of the Sea Fort, either through stairs or a ladder. Next to some other stairs that go up to the bell, you can find the Store Room; open it to find more Damned Loot and a Firework Crate.