How to get the Mayhem Victor’s Laurel Wreath in Elder Scrolls Online

The Whitestrake’s Mayhem event is a chaotic time in The Elder Scrolls Online. Players flock to Cyrodiil to complete quests, fight other players, and battle for control of the land. They can earn rewards ranging from new items, equipment, and even the coveted Laurel Wreath adornment. Yet, getting the headpiece can be tricky so we put together a guide on how to obtain it.

Where to start

You will have to complete seven achievements in order to get the wreath. While some can be completed in a manner of minutes, others may take quite a bit longer. Once you complete the Mayhem Connoisseur achievement, the rest can be completed in any order as long as it’s during the Whitestrake’s Mayhem event.

Mayhem Connoisseur – Receive the blessing of the Whitestrake during the event by speaking with Predicant Maera

Echo of Pelinal’s Fury – Read a Scroll of Pelinal’s Ferocity

Hand of the Whitestrake – Acquire your 25th Pelinal Boon Box

Wrath of the Whitestrake – Defeat 50 enemies

Pelinavant the Scourge – Win a Battleground match

Pelinaline the Bloody – Capture a Keep in Cyrodiil

Pelinerrif Insurgent – Capture an Imperial District

What is the Mayhem Victor’s Laurel Wreath

The wreath is a unique golden crown in the shape of leaves your character can wear. It can be found in the collectible section once obtained.