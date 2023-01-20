How to get the Medic title in Overwatch 2

While there are some people who look down on the Support class in Overwatch 2, it is still a very important job to have. Keeping your teammates alive while also staying in the fight yourself is a tough balance that needs a lot of game sense to pull off perfectly. If you are a Support player in Overwatch 2, you may notice there are some people starting to run the Medic title on their profile. Here is how you can get it yourself.

How to unlock the Medic title in Overwatch 2

To get yourself the Medic title in Overwatch 2, all you need to do is win 250 total games in Unranked or Competitive Play while playing as a Support. Obviously, the best way to go about this is to enter either of these game modes in Role Queue so you can focus on that class. That being said, you can do this in Open Queue if you pick any of the Supports. This does not count for Arcade or Custom Game modes. We also recommend avoiding Mystery Heroes for this title, in particular.

The required 250 games are quite a bit, but that number can rise pretty quickly without you paying attention. Just whenever you hop on, play your favorite Support and win the game. If you ever want to check your progress, go to the Challenges page and look for the Medic entry under the Lifetime tab.

If you feel like you are not having enough success going for the Medic title, you may want to consider looking at our up-to-date Support hero tier rankings. With how consistently Overwatch 2 receives hero changes, they can regularly move up and down the ladder in usefulness. That being said, we always recommend playing a character you are most comfortable with to earn wins.