Best counters for Pharah in Overwatch 2

There are some matches of Overwatch 2 where some heroes can absolutely take over the game. If you are playing against a good Pharah, that is definitely the case, especially if she has a Mercy pocketing her. That is why it is important to have a plan for countering her. Here are the best picks to go up against a good Pharah in Overwatch 2.

How to counter Pharah in Overwatch 2

If you are looking to counter a Pharah in Overwatch 2, you want someone who can either shoot her out of the sky or get up in her face and disrupt her. With that in mind, here are the best picks in each class against her.

Tank – D.Va, Roadhog (in certain situations)

Damage – Ashe, Bastion, Cassidy, Echo, Sojourn, Soldier: 76, Sombra, Torbjorn, Widowmaker

Support – Ana, Baptiste, Mercy (in certain situations), Moira

In the Tank slot, D.Va is, by no question, your best counter for Pharah. Defense Matrix can stop Pharah from attacking your teammates, and you can boost yourself into the air while hitting her to take her health down and make her back off. Roadhog is really only good if the Pharah doesn’t know how to stay high in the air and is foolish enough to get in her hook range.

The Damage heroes are always the first place to look to stop Pharah, but it can be difficult, especially if a Mercy is in the equation. Most of these heroes are hit scans that can shoot Pharah from far away. Sombra can hack her to make her fall out of the sky, and Echo’s flight is easier to manage and hit shots on her. The best choice here is Widowmaker if you can hit your shots. Other than that, pick the most reliable hero of the group at the time.

Ana and Baptiste are the best Supports to choose for taking down Pharah. Ana can snipe her pretty easily out of the air with a couple of shots, and Baptiste and hurt her with his burst weapon. When Mercy uses her Ultimate, she can fly freely and easily fight a Pharah in the air one-on-one, but not so much outside of that. Like the Roadhog situation, Moira can drain Pharah’s life if she gets in range and has the movement to avoid her rockets.

If a Mercy is accompanying the Pharah, she becomes your number one target before going after the Rocket Queen. All of the same picks above apply but focus solely on taking her out to eliminate Pharah repeatedly getting health back and having a damage boost to wipe your team away.