How to get the mop in Return to Monkey Island

Although you’ll encounter the mop quest pretty early while playing Return to Monkey Island, it’s certainly not an easy one to solve. This is mainly because the hint book you get early on from the International House of Mojo doesn’t give any clues regarding this task. Hence, you need to figure it out on your own, which can ultimately be a hassle for many. Regardless, we are listing every step need you need to take that will help you get the mop in Return to Monkey Island.

How to acquire mop in Return to Monkey Island

To obtain a mop in Return to Monkey Island, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Interact with Quartermaster at LeChuck’s ship and try to land a job there.

On the same ship, go to the dock and read Carla’s re-election poster. Take note of her slogan, as it will be required later.

Interact with the cook at Scumm Bar and try to borrow the mop.

On the dock near the Scumm Bar’s kitchen, grab the tangled string.

Head to Carla’s statue in Low Street and read the plaque on it.

Now, buy a knife and the forgiveness frog from the International House of Mojo.

Go to Governor’s Mansion and try to borrow the Ingredients book.

After completing the steps mentioned above, it’s time to pen down an apology to Carla using the forgiveness frog and feather quill. To do this, you simply need to select a series of correct phrases. Start the apology with “Dear Carla” followed by “Sorry for losing the book I borrowed.” After this, use her slogan from earlier as the third phrase. Finally, pick any phrase you like to conclude the apology as it won’t affect the outcome if you have selected the first three mentioned above.

Once you hand out the apology to Carla, she will lend you the Ingredients book. Now, go to the Scumm Bar and give the cook the Ingredients book. While he is distracted by the book, use your knife to carve a sliver of his mop. Finally, give the sliver of wood to Wally at Maps-n-More on Low Street, and he will give you a map with the location of the mop tree.

It’s worth noting that the map is not definitive and will vary from player to player. Follow the map and make your way to the mop tree. Once you reach the tree, use your knife to carve a handle out of the tree. Combine the carved handle with the tangled string, and now you have your own mop.